Jordan, American University Of Beirut Sign Mou To Enhance Forensic Medicine Training

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 16 (Petra) – The Ministry of Health and the American University of Beirut (AUB) Medical Center signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday to strengthen academic and training cooperation in forensic medicine and anatomical pathology.The MoU was signed by Minister of Health Ibrahim Bdour and by the AUB President?????Fadlo Khuri.Bdour said the agreement reflects the strong Jordan-Lebanon ties, noting last month's visit of Prime Minister Jafar Hassan to Lebanon, during which he and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati chaired the eighth session of the Jordan-Lebanon Higher Committee, signing 21 agreements across various fields.He emphasized the ministry's focus on medical education and specialized training as a key pillar for improving healthcare quality. The National Forensic Medicine Center, he noted, hosts specialized staff and accumulated expertise to provide high-quality training.The MoU allows the AUB medical students in anatomical pathology to train in forensic science and human anatomy at Jordan's National Forensic Medicine Center, enhancing residents' practical and educational skills.Under the agreement, the AUB will send students for training at the center, with the ministry evaluating them at the end of each training period. Each trainee must obtain prior written approval from the Ministry of Health and comply with Jordanian regulations.The MoU stipulates that the AUB covers all costs related to training, including travel, training materials, salaries, allowances, insurance, medical care, accommodation, and living expenses, with no financial or legal obligations for the Ministry of Health.Oversight of the MoU's implementation will be handled jointly by the Ministry's Chief of Forensic Medicine and the head of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at AUB, in coordination with the ministry's Directorate of Medical Education and Training.