Senate President, British Constitutional Expert Talk Reform

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 16 (Petra) -- Senate President Faisal Fayez on Monday discussed with a British team, led by constitutional expert Sir Paul Silk, Jordan's reforms and the relationship between the Senate and the Lower House.Fayez said the political, economic and administrative reform process builds on previous reforms to strengthen Jordan's ability to address various challenges. He added that modernization and development efforts are ongoing and irreversible despite regional and global pressures.As part of its reform approach and efforts to enhance governance and good administration, Jordan introduced constitutional amendments to strengthen the judiciary and the legislature, the Senate Head said.The Kingdom also amended laws regulating political and party work, including parliamentary elections and political parties laws, as well as legislation governing public freedoms and human rights, in pursuit of program-based parliamentary governments, he pointed out.Reform and modernization efforts aim to build a state of law and institutions grounded in pluralism and broader public participation, empower women and youth, uphold human rights and public freedoms, and entrench accountability, justice and judicial independence, said Fayez.The reforms, he added, also seek to address economic challenges, attract investment, ensure a decent life for Jordanians and improve public services.