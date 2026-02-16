Court Rejects Appeal On Detention Of Azerbaijani Opposition Leaders
The two opposition figures were detained in an operation conducted by the State Security Service (SSS), and the court today confirmed that their appeals would not be granted.
Last year, the Sabail District Court initially ordered pretrial detention for Ali Karimli and Mammad Ibrahim for two months and 15 days. Their detention was extended for an additional four months on February 9, 2026.
Both individuals are charged under Article 278.1 of the Criminal Code (actions aimed at forcibly seizing power or violently changing the constitutional order of the state).
