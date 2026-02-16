Ukrainian Forces Push Enemy Back Near Verbove Military Spox

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported to Ukrinform by Spokesperson for Defense Forces of the South Vladyslav Voloshyn.

According to him, in the Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole sectors, Ukrainian troops remain in active defense, continuously carrying out counterattacks and counter-sabotage operations.

"Near Verbove, the Defense Forces conducted a series of actions, after which, firstly, we did not allow the enemy to establish reinforcement groups, we prevent the enemy from carrying out assault actions there, and, in turn, we have shrunk this gray zone," Voloshyn explained.

He noted that similar situations are observed not only near Verbove but also near other settlements marked on the map as gray zones in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The spokesperson emphasized that the Defense Forces of the South do not give the enemy any chance to carry out assaults or offensive operations.

Ukrainian forces holding southern outskirts of Vovchansk as Russians attempting to advance – military

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 14, Vladyslav Voloshyn stated that Ukrainian defenders in the south are fighting against three, sometimes even four, Russian armies.

Illustrative photo