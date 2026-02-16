Ukrainian Forces Deny Russian Advance Near Novomykolaivka
“Claiming that the enemy has taken control of a large area would be incorrect. The situation there is very dynamic, and we are taking multiple measures to push the enemy out of this gray zone. In reality, there has been no enemy advance, and they cannot consolidate any groups there,” Voloshyn said.
He added that most of the gray zone remains under the fire control of Ukrainian forces, which prevent the enemy from making any progress.Read also: Ukrainian forces push enemy back near Verbove – military spox
According to Ukrinform, over the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched 668 strikes on 32 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, injuring six people.
