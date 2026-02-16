Russians Attempt To Create 'Pincers' To Encircle Pokrovsk Agglomeration Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Telegram and released a corresponding video.

"The enemy has stepped up efforts to encircle Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad with so-called 'pincers.' In particular, the Russians have increased pressure from the settlements of Kotlyne and Rodynske. Units operating in the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces, together with other components of the Defense Forces, are countering these enemy intentions by conducting intensified aerial reconnaissance and additionally mining likely enemy advance routes," the statement said.

At the same time, the Russians continue attempts to advance in small assault groups from the northwestern part of Pokrovsk toward Hryshyne. When infiltrating the outskirts of this settlement, the Defense Forces detect and eliminate the enemy.

"In recent days, north of Pokrovsk, the infiltration of an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group was recorded in the area of farm enterprises. As a result of counteractions, Ukrainian servicemembers detected and destroyed the enemy," the Air Assault Forces noted.

Overall, over the past week, the Defense Forces killed and wounded 255 Russian troops, destroyed and damaged 19 vehicles and motorcycles, 29 UAV launch points, 36 shelters and depots, and 575 attack UAVs.

As Ukrinform previously reported, 235 combat engagements took place along the front line over the past day, 63 of them in the Pokrovsk direction.

Photo: 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade