Russians Shell Hospital In Kherson: Medical Workers Injured, Destruction Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Yaroslav Shanko, stated this on Facebook.

"Russian occupiers continue to shell the city's medical facilities. Since the night, the enemy has been periodically attacking the territory of one of the hospitals in the Dniprovskyi district," the statement says.

It is noted that during the night, multiple launch rocket systems struck the hospital's laundry building. During the day, the outpatient clinic building came under fire. The facade was damaged, windows were shattered, and offices were destroyed.

At present, it is known that two female hospital employees, aged 49 and 63, were injured. Both suffered concussions, blast injuries, and shrapnel wounds. The victims are receiving all necessary medical assistance.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration released a video showing the aftermath of the hospital shelling. As emphasized, the building's facade was damaged, windows were shattered, offices were damaged, and the heating and water supply systems were also affected. In addition, the administration confirmed that during the day two medical workers were injured as a result of a drone attack.

According to the City Military Administration, a 67-year-old resident of Kherson also sought medical assistance after being attacked by a drone at around 10:40 in the Dniprovskyi district. The man is in a moderate condition. He sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to his legs.

A 71-year-old woman from Kherson also sought medical assistance after being injured as a result of enemy shelling of the central part of the city on February 14 at around 13:30. The woman suffered a concussion, blast injury, and an acute stress reaction. At the time of the attack, she was in her apartment.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on February 12 Russian forces attacked a hospital in Kherson with a UAV. An 18-year-old city resident who was repairing the roof was injured.