Nakhchivan's GDP Edges Up At Start Of 2026, Following Years Of Steady Growth
In January 2026, gross domestic product (GDP) production in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic amounted to 113,805.1 thousand manats (about $66.9 million), a 1.6 per cent increase compared with January 2025, AzerNEWS reports.
