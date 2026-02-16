CM Yogi Says UP Moved From 'Fear Zone' To 'Faith Zone', Slams Oppn's 'Disrespectful' Behaviour Towards Guv (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Feb 16 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that the state has moved from the culture of curfews to the rule of law, turning the state into a model of investment, innovation and transparency.

Chief Minister Adityanath, participating in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's Address, said that Uttar Pradesh is now progressing as a revenue-surplus state and in the past eight to 8.5 years, it has firmly established itself as a land for transformation.

He said that the BJP-led state government has placed the new confluence of "Technology, Trust, and Transformation" at the centre of its development, and this new confluence has become the foundation of the state's progress, transparency, and public trust.

The Chief Minister has criticised the Opposition for indecent and disrespectful behaviour towards Governor Anandiben Patel, saying, "No Curfew, No Danga, UP mein sab Changa."

"The Governor is the constitutional head of the state. Despite this, the Opposition displayed indecent behaviour towards the Governor. This not only weakens democracy but also amounts to disrespect towards all key figures associated with the constitutional system," he said.

The Chief Minister also added that the Governor, being an experienced statesperson, is guiding and leading everyone as the constitutional head of the state government but the Opposition's behaviour towards her has reflected the true mindset of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and its negative outlook.

He said that Uttar Pradesh has changed, and this should have been achieved long ago but the previous state governments driven by narrow agendas played with the future of the state and its 20 crore citizens, pushing it into an identity crisis.

"The state had become a hub of lawlessness, disorder, and crime, and curfew had become its identity. Uttar Pradesh, known as the land of India's eternal values, had fallen into complete disarray. Now, with the clear policy, pure intent, and commitment to good governance of the Double-Engine government, Uttar Pradesh has succeeded in turning bottlenecks into breakthroughs for the nation's economy," he added.

Further tearing into SP-era rule, Chief Minister Adityanath said: "Before 2017, goons and mafias, protected by those in power, were running parallel governments in the state. Extortion and illegal levies had become the destiny of Uttar Pradesh. The "One District One Mafia" situation had shaken the state. Law had become the property of a few, and curfews and riots were a common occurrence."

"After 2017, the same riot-affected Uttar Pradesh has transformed into a "Celebration State". Now the rule of law has been established in the state," Chief Minister Adityanath told the Assembly House.

He also said that with robust law and order, the state has now transformed from a "Fear Zone" to a "Faith Zone".

"The atmosphere today is one of trust, not fear. People are coming to the state with faith in its security and governance. The "Curfew Culture" has been replaced by a "Zero Tolerance Culture", giving Uttar Pradesh a new identity. In place of riots, a fast-developing festive and temple-technology economy has emerged. The state, once gripped by fear due to riots and disorder, now reflects an environment of faith and celebration," the Chief Minister remarked.