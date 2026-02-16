PM Modi Launches India AI Impact Expo, First AI Summit In Global South
PM Modi Explores AI Innovations at Expo Launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday explored multiple exhibition pavilions, engaging with startups, researchers, and technology leaders showcasing AI applications across sectors at the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, ahead of the inauguration of the Expo, marking the launch of the event that will run from February 16 to 20 alongside the India AI Impact Summit 2026.
A Landmark Summit for the Global South
This is the first international AI summit that is taking place in the Global South. The summit is envisioned as a national showcase of artificial intelligence in action, bringing together policy, innovation, and large-scale implementation under one platform.
Expo Highlights: Scale and International Participation
The Expo is being held across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres and hosts global technology companies, startups, academia, research institutions, Union Ministries, State Governments, and international partners. Thirteen country pavilions are highlighting international collaboration in the AI ecosystem, including participation from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan and African nations.
More than 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations are being organised across three thematic "chakras"--People, Planet, and Progress--reflecting AI's broad-based impact across sectors. Over 600 high-potential startups are participating, many of whom are building globally relevant and population-scale AI solutions already deployed in real-world settings.
Fostering Global Partnerships and Business
The Expo is expected to attract over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates, and aims to foster global partnerships and business opportunities within the AI ecosystem. In addition, more than 500 sessions featuring over 3,250 speakers and panellists will be conducted during the event.
India's Ambition to Shape the Future of AI
The AI Impact Summit, the first international AI summit hosted in the Global South, will showcase New Delhi's ambition- to shape an AI future that is inclusive, responsible, and impactful. Under the IndiaAI Mission, the country is unveiling 12 indigenous foundation models developed by homegrown startups and consortia, trained on vast Indian datasets and tailored to the nation's 22 official languages.
For India, a nation projected to see its AI market surge past USD 17 billion by 2027, this summit is more than a diplomatic triumph - it's a declaration of intent. With 800 million internet users, a booming startup scene, and world-class digital public infrastructure, India is positioning itself as the bridge between innovation and impact. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
