403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Siili Solutions Oyj - Managers' Transactions - Salo
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Siili Solutions Oyj - Managers' Transactions - Salo
Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 16 February 2026 at 15:30 EET____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Taru Salo Position: Other senior manager Issuer: Siili Solutions Oyj LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 143228/6/4 ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2026-02-13 Venue: LISZ Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI4000043435 Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 145 Unit price: 4.135 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 145 Volume weighted average price: 4.135 EUR
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment