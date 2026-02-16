Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Siili Solutions Oyj - Managers' Transactions - Salo


Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 16 February 2026 at 15:30 EET

____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Taru Salo Position: Other senior manager Issuer: Siili Solutions Oyj LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 143228/6/4 ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2026-02-13 Venue: LISZ Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI4000043435 Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 145 Unit price: 4.135 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 145 Volume weighted average price: 4.135 EUR

