Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' Transactions - Niiniharju

____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Niiniharju, Maria Position: Other senior manager Issuer: Siili Solutions Plc LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316_20260216095218_119 ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2026-02-13 Venue not applicable Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT Instrument name: Option 2025A Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION (X) Linked to stock option programme Transaction details (1): Volume: 1160 Unit price: 0.00 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 1160 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.