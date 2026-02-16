Over 11.55 Lakh People Covered Under Universal Health Care Scheme In Mizoram

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, Feb 16 (IANS) More than 11.55 lakh beneficiaries in Mizoram have been brought under the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme (MUHCS), significantly expanding access to free and quality healthcare for the state's residents, health officials said on Monday.

The governing body of the MUHCS met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Lalduhoma to review the progress and future roadmap of the scheme.

The Chief Minister expressed appreciation to Health Minister Lalrinpuii and MUHCS officials for their dedicated service, noting that their efforts have enhanced public confidence in government healthcare delivery.

Health officials told the meeting that more than 2.88 lakh families, covering about 11.55 lakh beneficiaries, including general families, pensioners, government employees, and beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), are currently enrolled in the scheme.

During the current year (2026-27), around 29 per cent of enrolled families submitted medical claims, representing about seven per cent of total beneficiaries.

The average approved payout per patient stands at Rs 15,106.

A growing number of patients are availing treatment in government hospitals, which account for about 70 per cent of processed claims.

However, higher-value claims are more common in private hospitals due to treatment of critical conditions.

The meeting emphasised strengthening government hospitals and ensuring that treatable cases are handled within government or empanelled facilities wherever possible.

Referral norms for non-empanelled hospitals, especially in emergency or life-threatening situations, will be further clarified.

Financially, around Rs 154 crore has been received for the current year, while Rs 48 crore is expected to be received.

As of now, 83,682 claims have been processed, amounting to around Rs 126 crore in payouts, while claims worth about Rs 38 crore are under examination and will be cleared soon.

Although rules provide for payment to empanelled hospitals within 30 days, the state government has been releasing funds weekly to avoid inconvenience.

To strengthen implementation in the coming financial year, the governing body approved streamlining measures, establishing a pharma depot to make medicines more affordable, and safeguards to prevent duplicate subscription benefits.

The meeting was attended by the Advisor to the Chief Minister T.B.C. Lalvenchhunga and other governing body members.