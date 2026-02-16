403
Dutch FM Reaffirms US Nuclear Protection for Europe
(MENAFN) The Netherlands’ foreign minister has stated that while discussions about a potential French nuclear deterrent for Europe are valid, the U.S. nuclear guarantee will continue to be a cornerstone of the continent’s security, according to reports.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, David van Weel acknowledged that evaluating Europe’s nuclear options, particularly France’s arsenal, is appropriate, but he emphasized confidence in the protection provided by the United States. “So I'm not against these talks and seeing what the French nuclear deterrence could mean for Europe, but I have no doubt that the nuclear umbrella that the US provides us a lot of safety and will remain there,” he said.
Van Weel also addressed concerns regarding NATO contingency plans amid discussions over possible changes in U.S. military support. He noted that recent statements from U.S. officials offered reassurance to European allies about the continuity of transatlantic cooperation. “I think we had a very comforting speech here from Secretary Rubio, who said that, yes, we want Europe to do more. ... Yes, we feel that Europe needs to accept the world as it is and not how it should be in their view, but at the same time that the transatlantic bond is here to stay, and they want to build together with Europe,” he explained.
The minister described the current security environment as a “wake-up call” for Europe, emphasizing the need for the continent to bolster its own defense capabilities while maintaining a robust partnership with Washington. “We need to step up our own defense. We need to be able to take care of our own security more. But on top of that, we will have a strong NATO and a strong transatlantic one,” van Weel stated.
He also highlighted the strategic role of Türkiye within NATO, calling it a key contributor to European security efforts.
