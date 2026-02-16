Dubai Celebrates The India Pakistan Clash In Carnival Style With Mr. Cricket UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE: Dubai witnessed an unforgettable evening of cricket, culture, and community as Mr. Cricket UAE Media Group hosted a grand carnival style screening of the highly anticipated India Pakistan T20 World Cup clash at the residence of its Founder, Mr. Anis Sajan, in Emirates Hills.

For weeks, uncertainty surrounded the iconic encounter, with speculation, political discussions, and rising travel costs preventing many passionate fans from attending the match live in Sri Lanka. With soaring ticket prices and hotel rates, several supporters were unable to travel. Recognising this, Mr. Cricket UAE created a stadium-like experience in the heart of Dubai, allowing cricket lovers and communities from both nations to celebrate the mother of all rivalries together.

The residence was transformed into a vibrant carnival venue featuring live dhol performances, a DJ, themed food stalls, and an elaborate dinner spread. The atmosphere was electric as fans cheered every boundary, reacted to every wicket, and celebrated each key moment with unmatched enthusiasm. From the first ball to the final over, the energy reflected that of a packed stadium while maintaining the warmth of a close knit community gathering.

More than a watch party, the evening represented the group's commitment to creating meaningful cricket experiences and strengthening the cricket community in the UAE.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Anis Sajan said,“The India Pakistan match is one of the most anticipated moments in cricket. Hosting this screening has become a cherished tradition for us, and we will continue to do this in the years to come. After so much uncertainty around whether the match would happen, I felt it was important to create this experience for the fans of both sides. It is always heartwarming to witness supporters from both nations come together to share the excitement, the nerves, and the joy of the game under one roof.”

The evening stood as a powerful reminder that while one team ultimately wins on the field, the true spirit of cricket lies in unity and sportsmanship. Fans from both communities celebrated together, reflecting how sport can rise above borders and bring people closer through shared passion.

Mr. Sajan added,“No matter which side wins, the spirit of the game remains the same. Cricket fosters respect, camaraderie, and community. Nights like these perfectly capture what the sport truly stands for.”

As Dubai continues to position itself as a global hub for sport and entertainment, events like this highlight the city's ability to celebrate diversity, embrace rivalry responsibly, and transform major sporting moments into shared cultural experiences.