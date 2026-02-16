403
Ukraine Carries Out Massive Drone Assault on Russia
(MENAFN) Russia's Bryansk region absorbed what officials describe as the most intensive aerial bombardment since hostilities began, with Ukrainian forces deploying swarms of unmanned aircraft that inflicted damage on multiple energy facilities, regional governor Alexander Bogomaz announced Monday.
The Bryansk administrator characterized the operation as "The most powerful and massive" drone offensive launched by Ukraine's military throughout the entire conflict, resulting in compromised power infrastructure across the border territory.
Bogomaz detailed that the sustained aerial campaign spanned over 12 hours, commencing the morning of February 15 and continuing until approximately 8:00 p.m. local time (1700 GMT). Russian defensive systems intercepted and neutralized more than 170 fixed-wing drones during the extended assault window.
Within a 24-hour period beginning 8:00 a.m. (0500 GMT) on February 15, defense forces destroyed a total of 229 drones targeting the region, he specified.
The strikes crippled numerous electrical distribution points, triggering temporary blackouts and heating outages across five municipal districts plus portions of the regional capital. Emergency response teams restored services within roughly three hours by implementing repairs and switching to reserve power systems, according to the governor.
Ukrainian forces simultaneously targeted additional Russian territories between February 15-16. The Belgorod region registered 88 drone detections over the same 24-hour span, with 51 eliminated by air defenses.
Multiple residential structures, commercial properties, public buildings, and electrical infrastructure sustained damage in Belgorod, leaving at least one person wounded. Separately, the Kursk and Kaluga regions reported downing 25 and 14 drones respectively during the preceding day.
Kyiv has issued no statement regarding the coordinated strikes.
