Scooter's Coffee Introduces New 'Licious Lineup Signature Drink Collection And Lavender-Inspired Spring Flavors

The new 'Licious Lineup at Scooter's Coffee features seven signature drinks as permanent additions to the menu with falvors like caramel, cinnamon brown sugar, mocha, vanilla, salted caramel, honey, strawberry, and white mocha. Plus, new lavender-inspired Spring menu items are in bloom at Scooter's Coffee along with Red Bull Iced Edition, Mini Chocolate Mint Chip Cookies, and Cookie Dough Cake Bites.

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New drinks are in bloom at Scooter's Coffee in time for spring, including a signature drink lineup that can only be described as 'Licious, and new spring-inspired menu items that bring floral lavender flavors to life with every sip. We're busy as bees preparing for these new menu items to spring onto the menu on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

Introducing the 'Licious Lineup at Scooter's Coffee! These delicious signature drinks deliver fan-favorite flavors like caramel, cinnamon brown sugar, mocha, vanilla, salted caramel, honey, strawberry, and white mocha! With the introduction of this permanent new lineup, three brand new drinks will make their debut, two limited-time drinks are staying for an encore, and two longstanding crowd favorites are joining the 'Licious Lineup club. Try these delicious drinks before they launch like a true VIP when you order through the Scooter's Coffee mobile app with early access starting Monday, February 16!

The 'Licious Lineup features seven drinks including:



Caramelicious® - it's the OG 'Licious Latte featuring Caramelicious sauce

NEW! FudgeliciousTM - a mocha and vanilla latte with a mocha drizzle and topped with whipped cream and more mocha drizzle

CinnaliciousTM - a cinnamon brown sugar and caramel latte with a cinnamon drizzle topped with whipped cream and cinnamon powder

Turtle – a mocha, caramel, and hazelnut latte topped with whipped cream and both caramel and mocha drizzles

Sea Salt Caramelicious® - a salted caramel and Caramelicious sauce latte topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and salted toffee crumbles

NEW! Honeycomb – a honey flavor and white mocha latte topped with whipped cream and real honey drizzle NEW! Strawberry Shortcake – a strawberry and white mocha latte topped with whipped cream, strawberry drizzle, and graham cracker crumbles

All drinks in the 'Licious Lineup feature our bold, rich espresso and can be made hot, iced, or blended - with dairy or with alternative milks. The Caramelicious, Fudgelicious, Turtle, and Strawberry Shortcake can be made with sugar-free flavors.

Don't let a chill in the air fool you. Spring is right around the corner, and Scooter's Coffee is welcoming the season of fresh starts with floral new limited-time flavors including:



Lavender White Mocha (hot, iced, or blended) – a lavender and white mocha latte topped with whipped cream and lavender sprinkles

Berry Lavender Matcha (hot, iced, or blended) – a lavender and raspberry matcha topped with lavender cold foam and lavender sprinkles Lavender Ice Berry Red Bull Infusion (iced or blended) – Red Bull Iced Edition (iced vanilla berry) infused with lavender syrup and topped with lavender cold foam and lavender sprinkles. This drink can also be made with Red Bull Iced Edition Sugarfree

Freshen up your snack game with fresh new options at Scooter's Coffee. Just in time for spring and ahead of St. Patrick's Day, now's the time to get your hands on our Mini Chocolate Mint Chip Cookies. These new craveable mini chocolate cookies, available for a limited time, feature bright green cool mint chips and chocolatey flavor in every soft and chewy bite-size cookie.

Can't decide between cookies or cake? We get it. You no longer have to choose thanks to our new Cookie Dough Cake Bite, available for a limited time! Each decadent bite features chocolate cake and chocolate chip cookie dough packed into a rich cake bite topped with vanilla coating and chocolate chip cookie crumbles. Feeling a more savory option? Our Bacon Gouda Egg Bites are the perfect protein-packed pairing for any drink you're craving.

Get your hands on a 'Licious Lineup drink or any of our new floral Spring menu drinks and cookie filled treats beginning Thursday, February 19. Download the

About Scooter's Coffee

Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter's Coffee has been known ever since for“Amazing People, Amazing Drinks...Amazingly Fast!®” Today, you can Scoot On Around® to more than 900 Scooter's Coffee locations across 32 states. Guided by our core values of Integrity, LOVE, Humility, and Courage, we are committed to creating an amazing experience for each life we touch.

Customers love us for our signature Caramelicious® and other espresso and caffeinated drinks, Red Bull® Infusions, slow-steeped cold brew, kids options, fruit smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, breakfast options, and more - all served fast and friendly through our drive-thru kiosks and coffeehouses. Earn Smiles for each purchase to fuel your next Scooter's Coffee run – because You Earned It!

For more information, download the

