Planet Fitness And BGC Canada Team Up To Celebrate Pink Shirt Day

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, is teaming up with BGC Canada (Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada) to support communities across the country through a nationwide fundraiser in honour of Pink Shirt Day, aligning with Family Day celebrations. From February 16 to 27, all Planet Fitness clubs across Canada will invite members to donate to BGC Canada by visiting their local Planet Fitness front desk or donating online.* All donations will support BGC Canada programs that provide safe, supportive spaces where youth can experience new opportunities, develop confidence and build positive relationships through Planet Fitness' Judgement Free Generation® initiative.

This partnership not only raises funds for BGC Canada programs but also encourages Canadians to promote kindness in their communities. Pink Shirt Day, celebrated on February 25, is a national movement dedicated to building healthy, safe and inclusive spaces for youth.

As part of the 2026 campaign, team members at select Planet Fitness and BGC Canada Clubs across Canada will show their support by wearing BGC branded pink shirts and hosting activities designed to inspire positivity and community connection. These activities will include engaging members and team members to share personal reflections to the response,“I wear a pink shirt because...,” highlighting individual commitments to kindness and creating spaces where everyone feels accepted.

“At Planet Fitness, we've had a longstanding commitment to expanding access to fitness for youth,” said McCall Gosselin, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Planet Fitness.“Partnering with BGC Canada for Pink Shirt Day allows us to bring our judgement free, community-first approach beyond our clubs and into our communities. All fitness levels are welcome in our clubs and meant to feel welcomed and like they belong.”

“Partnerships like this allow us to turn shared values into meaningful community action,” said Carrie Wagner, Interim President & CEO, BGC Canada.“Through this Pink Shirt Day activation with Planet Fitness, we're able to strengthen programs that support youth and families, and help to create inclusive, positive spaces where they feel connected and supported.”

Members of the community are encouraged to participate in Pink Shirt Day activities, both in-club and online, and help spread the message that kindness is powerful. Whether it's sharing words of kindness or taking part in a Family Day activity, every action contributes to creating more supportive and kind communities.

From February 16 to 27, Planet Fitness will offer a $1 down membership promotion from February 17–27 and host a free Family Day Open House from February 16–22, welcoming families to get active together while supporting a meaningful cause.

To learn more about the BGC Pink Shirt Day initiative or to donate, please visit:

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2025, Planet Fitness had approximately 20.8 million members and 2,896 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia, and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. Approximately 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business owners.

About BGC Canada

For over 125 years, BGC Canada has been creating opportunities for millions of Canadian kids and teens. As Canada's largest child and youth serving charitable and community services organization, our Clubs open their doors to young people of all ages and their families at over 600 locations nationwide. During out-of-school hours in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities, our trained staff and volunteers provide programs and services that help young people realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, job readiness, mental wellness, social development, leadership, and more. Opportunity changes everything. Learn more at bgccan and follow us on social media @BGCCAN.

