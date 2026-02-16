403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy Holds Talks with NATO Chief on Missile Deal
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Munich to advance critical air defense financing through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program—a mechanism designed to streamline missile procurement for defensive systems, according to a statement from his administration.
The bilateral talks, conducted alongside the Munich Security Conference, centered on sustaining financial support for the PURL framework that enables rapid acquisition of air defense munitions.
"Ukraine deeply values every country's contribution. We are counting on continued funding for this initiative, which enables us to purchase missiles for air defense systems," Zelenskyy stated during the high-level consultation.
The Ukrainian leader highlighted plans to bolster his nation's military capabilities through collaborative manufacturing partnerships across Europe. He praised what he described as a "highly productive" session within the Ramstein format—a coalition of international supporters—which locked in €38 billion in military assistance for the embattled nation.
During the prominent annual security gathering, Zelenskyy declared European "unity" represents the "best interceptor" against emerging threats.
He additionally outlined electoral conditions for Ukraine, asserting that democratic votes cannot proceed until two months following a ceasefire agreement with Russia.
The PURL mechanism has emerged as a vital procurement channel, allowing Kyiv to bypass traditional bureaucratic delays in acquiring critical defensive weaponry as the conflict continues.
The bilateral talks, conducted alongside the Munich Security Conference, centered on sustaining financial support for the PURL framework that enables rapid acquisition of air defense munitions.
"Ukraine deeply values every country's contribution. We are counting on continued funding for this initiative, which enables us to purchase missiles for air defense systems," Zelenskyy stated during the high-level consultation.
The Ukrainian leader highlighted plans to bolster his nation's military capabilities through collaborative manufacturing partnerships across Europe. He praised what he described as a "highly productive" session within the Ramstein format—a coalition of international supporters—which locked in €38 billion in military assistance for the embattled nation.
During the prominent annual security gathering, Zelenskyy declared European "unity" represents the "best interceptor" against emerging threats.
He additionally outlined electoral conditions for Ukraine, asserting that democratic votes cannot proceed until two months following a ceasefire agreement with Russia.
The PURL mechanism has emerged as a vital procurement channel, allowing Kyiv to bypass traditional bureaucratic delays in acquiring critical defensive weaponry as the conflict continues.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment