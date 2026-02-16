403
FM Reaffirms Kuwait's Commitment To Global Development Role
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of KFAED Board of Directors, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, affirmed that Kuwait will continue to play its developmental and humanitarian role and strengthen its international partnerships.
His remarks came in a speech delivered at the Fund's annual ceremony, according to a statement issued by the Kuwait Fund.
The event honored several current employees who have served for more than 20 years, retired staff members, and outstanding participants in the training and qualification program for newly graduated Kuwaiti engineers and architects.
Sheikh Jarrah said the Fund embodies Kuwait's humanitarian approach and strategic commitment to supporting brotherly and friendly countries, stemming from the vision of the late Amir Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who believed that investing in people is a fundamental pillar for building a more prosperous and just future.
The establishment of the Fund in 1961, only months after Kuwait's independence, reflected the country's early commitment to promoting solidarity, international cooperation, and building bridges of friendship with nations worldwide, he added.
Today, the Fund stands as one of the most prominent tools of Kuwait's foreign policy and a key pillar of its development diplomacy, said the minister.
Sheikh Jarrah noted that the Kuwait Fund has implemented development projects in 106 countries across vital sectors, contributing to improving the quality of life for millions and reinforcing its status as a trusted partner in achieving sustainable development internationally.
He emphasized that the Fund's ongoing achievements are guided by the directives of His Highness the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and are made possible by the dedication of the Fund's men and women, who have formed the cornerstone of its developmental journey across generations.
In turn, Acting Director General of the Kuwait Fund Waleed Al-Bahar said the institution has consolidated its position as a leading model in development and humanitarian work for over six decades, financing more than 1,000 development and humanitarian projects worldwide.
Al-Bahar added that the Fund's projects embody Kuwait's humanitarian message based on the principle of "Partners in Development," reaffirming its role as a key arm of Kuwait's foreign policy in strengthening ties with brotherly and friendly nations.
He noted that the annual ceremony represents a renewed opportunity to strengthen bonds among the Fund's family members and to reaffirm commitment to responsible and distinguished performance, honoring past contributions while encouraging future generations to continue the path of development and giving. (end)
