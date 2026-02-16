BJP Alleges Medicine Shortage In K'taka, Questions Foreign Trips For Ministers

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 16 (IANS) Karnataka unit BJP president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Monday expressed concern that while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has facilitated foreign tours for MLAs, sending Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao to Australia and New Zealand would raise serious questions about the government's priorities, particularly when poor people in the state are facing hardships.

Speaking at a press conference held at the BJP state office, Jagannath Bhavan, he alleged that poor patients in government hospitals in rural areas are suffering due to a shortage of medicines. He said there are reports that surgeries are being postponed in several places.

He criticised the Health Minister and the Chief Minister for not paying attention to the issue. Before sending ministers and legislators abroad, the state government must ensure proper supply of medicines, he urged.

Unable to tolerate the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress-led government had even resorted to attacking Jan Aushadhi centres, he alleged.

The BJP leader further said there is suspicion among the people that the government is artificially creating a shortage of medicines in rural areas and attempting to carry out irregularities in the name of emergency purchases without calling tenders.

He urged the state government and ministers to wake up and immediately resolve the issue.

Vijayendra questioned how much more political power Siddaramaiah needs when he is already in office. At the very least, he should address the issues faced by shepherds in the state, Vijayendra said.

He noted that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah belongs to the Kuruba (shepherd) community.

He alleged that compensation under the Anugraha scheme is not being provided when sheep die unexpectedly. He claimed that 90,000 sheep and goats have died and Rs 45 crore in compensation remains pending, with relief provided only for about 30,000 animals.

He urged Yathindra to at least ensure that the pending compensation is released.

He said that during his father, former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa's tenure, Rs 550 crore had been allocated through various boards for the development of youth from oppressed and marginalised communities. He urged that at least Rs 1,000 crore be allocated in the Budget. He also called for empowering Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Responding to a question, Vijayendra termed Minister Priyank Kharge's remarks about coastal districts as an unforgivable offence. He challenged him to clarify how many IT and BT industries he had brought to coastal districts and Kalaburagi as the IT-BT Minister. He stated that, apart from Bengaluru, coastal districts are among the fastest-developing regions in the state. Minister Kharge had stated that due to communalism, industries are not preferring coastal districts.

Referring to remarks made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son and MLC Yathindra, Vijayendra said that Yathindra had stated that things would improve for D. K. Shivakumar and others after the Shivaratri festival, but did not say that it would be good for the people of the state.

He interpreted this as a subtle indication about the Chief Minister stepping down.

He further alleged that Yathindra had hinted at joining the Cabinet if the Chief Minister resigns.

Vijayendra said that Yathindra had effectively admitted that the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah has wronged and betrayed the people of the state over the past two-and-a-half years. He mockingly added that Yathindra's remarks reflected the public mood and that his statement about things improving after Shivaratri showed he understands the pulse of the people.

Legislative Council Chief Whip of the Opposition N. Ravikumar, BJP State General Secretary N. S. Nandisha Reddy, Legislative Council member Shantaram Budna Siddi, and Chamarajanagar district president and former MLA Niranjan Kumar were present at the press conference.