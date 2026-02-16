Stellantis To Announce Full Year 2025 Results On February 26

AMSTERDAM, February 16, 2026 - Stellantis N.V. announced today that its Full Year 2025 Results will be released on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

A live audio webcast and conference call for Full Year 2025 Results will take place on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. CET / 8:00 a.m. EST.

The related press release and presentation materials are expected to be posted under the Investors

Details for accessing this presentation are available under the Investors

