Built With Ruby? Pitch It Live At Rubyconf Runway To Ruby Applications Close April 17
Runway to Ruby celebrates the practical, creative work Rubyists ship every day: products, developer tools, and businesses built with Ruby at the core. Applicants selected to pitch live at RubyConf will compete for up to $30,000 in cash and in-kind prizes, with additional partner-contributed awards to be announced.
“Ruby has always been about building things that last,” said Shan Cureton, Executive Director of Ruby Central.“Runway to Ruby is a stage for the innovation already happening throughout our community, and an invitation for future builders to take a fresh look at what's possible with Ruby.”
Who should apply
Ruby Central encourages applications from Rubyists who are:
- Building a Ruby-powered startup or new venture and want a clear, friendly stage to tell the story. Ready to pitch a real product direction, whether you're early, bootstrapped, or still finding product-market fit. Interested in a community-forward spotlight rather than a high-gloss marketing moment.
Eligibility (at a glance)
To apply, your startup must:
- Use Ruby as a core technology. Have raised less than $500,000 in total funding to date. Be an incorporated or otherwise legally structured business entity.
One finalist will advance from each participating region.
How to apply
Submit your application here:
Application deadline: April 17, 2026 (11:59 PM ET).
About RubyConf 2026
RubyConf 2026 will take place in Red Rock, Nevada from July 14–16, 2026.
About Ruby CentralRuby Central is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports the Ruby programming language and community. Ruby Central is home to RubyGems RubyGems ecosystem, and RubyConf, and develops programs that strengthen the Ruby community through events, education, and stewardship of critical infrastructure.
Media Contact
Cindi Sutera
Ruby Central, Communications
... | 1-610-613-2773
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment