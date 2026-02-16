Built With Ruby? Pitch It Live At Rubyconf Runway To Ruby Applications Close April 17

Runway to Ruby celebrates the practical, creative work Rubyists ship every day: products, developer tools, and businesses built with Ruby at the core. Applicants selected to pitch live at RubyConf will compete for up to $30,000 in cash and in-kind prizes, with additional partner-contributed awards to be announced.

“Ruby has always been about building things that last,” said Shan Cureton, Executive Director of Ruby Central.“Runway to Ruby is a stage for the innovation already happening throughout our community, and an invitation for future builders to take a fresh look at what's possible with Ruby.”

Who should apply

Ruby Central encourages applications from Rubyists who are:



Building a Ruby-powered startup or new venture and want a clear, friendly stage to tell the story.

Ready to pitch a real product direction, whether you're early, bootstrapped, or still finding product-market fit. Interested in a community-forward spotlight rather than a high-gloss marketing moment.



Eligibility (at a glance)

To apply, your startup must:



Use Ruby as a core technology.

Have raised less than $500,000 in total funding to date. Be an incorporated or otherwise legally structured business entity.



One finalist will advance from each participating region.

How to apply

Submit your application here:

Application deadline: April 17, 2026 (11:59 PM ET).

About RubyConf 2026

RubyConf 2026 will take place in Red Rock, Nevada from July 14–16, 2026.

About Ruby Central

Media Contact

Cindi Sutera

Ruby Central, Communications

... | 1-610-613-2773