Jacqueline Fernandez Showcases Strength In Pole Aerial Session, Drops February Photo Dump

Mumbai Feb 16 (IANS) Actress Jacqueline Fernandez seems to be setting fitness goals, and this time around with her dedication to pole aerial training.

The actress took to her social media account to share a glimpse of her 'February so far'. One of the highlights of the carousel was her intense pole workout session, where she showcased her strength, balance and flexibility.

In one video from the carousel, Jacqueline is seen inside a bright studio, holding onto a vertical pole as she practices a pole aerial routine. Dressed in a brown sports wear and matching shorts, and her hair tied back in a sleek ponytail, the actress appears dedicated and well trained.

The carousel post also features candid moments from her personal life. One image captures Jacqueline surrounded by friends and a pet dog. Another frame shows her seated on the floor, affectionately holding her black dog and smiling. Another frame includes a black cat resting on an open book beside a delicate teacup on a decorative table, while an image shows her two pet black cats curled up on a white bedspread. In a separate frame, Jacqueline is seen enjoying a video call with model Anusha Dandekar over breakfast, with a cup of coffee, juice and flowers placed on the table. The carousel post also includes glimpses of her time out with friends, capturing fun and carefree moments.

She captioned the post as,“Feb 2026 so far Faith, God, friends, family, and showing up everyday.”

On the professional front, Jacqueline Fernandez made her Bollywood debut with Aladin in 2009. The movie that was directed by Sujoy Ghosh was a fantasy adventure film also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh. She has been a part of several successful films including Murder 2, Housefull 2, Race 2, Kick, Housefull 3, Judwaa 2 and Bhoot Police, among others.

