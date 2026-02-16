403
NATO Chiefs Push for 5 Percent GDP Defense Hike
(MENAFN) Top military commanders from Britain and Germany are urging NATO populations to embrace "difficult choices" and "hard" financial sacrifices as the alliance pushes member states toward unprecedented defense expenditures aimed at countering Russian aggression.
Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, UK chief of the defense staff, and General Carsten Breuer, Germany's chief of defense, jointly penned an opinion piece for The Guardian published Sunday, asserting that "Russia's military posture has shifted decisively westward," The military leaders warned that battlefield knowledge Moscow acquires from the Ukraine war poses escalating risks to NATO member nations.
Russian authorities have consistently rejected Western assertions about potential NATO attacks as "nonsense" and "absurd."
The commanders highlighted the alliance's ambitious target requiring member countries to allocate 5% of GDP toward military budgets by 2035—a dramatic increase from current levels.
"This reflects our new security reality and requires hard choices and prioritization on public spending for all members," they wrote, emphasizing that "people must understand the difficult choices governments have to take in order to strengthen deterrence."
Knighton and Breuer framed the spending surge through an ethical lens, arguing it carries a "moral dimension," They insisted "rearmament is not warmongering," but constitutes a "responsible" strategy focused on "preserv[ing] peace."
The officials championed NATO as "the most successful military alliance in history," despite media reporting that exposed serious vulnerabilities. The publication revealed a recent exercise went "horribly" for the US-led bloc, with two NATO battalions effectively wiped out within 24 hours—predominantly by a compact team of Ukrainian veterans deploying drone technology.
Recent Politico polling indicates Western citizens broadly support elevated defense budgets, though backing diminishes sharply when respondents face questions about personal economic trade-offs.
Moscow has condemned what it characterizes as dangerous EU militarization, arguing such moves demonstrate persistent antagonism while threatening international stability. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested escalating NATO military expenditures essentially amount to plundering taxpayer resources.
