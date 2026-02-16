Deadly Boat Sinking Exposes Amazon's River Safety Crisis

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points - A speedboat carrying around 80 passengers sank at the Meeting of the Waters near Manaus, killing two and leaving seven missing - The captain was arrested for involuntary manslaughter but released on bail; survivors reported he ignored warnings to slow down - A massive rescue operation involving 44 firefighters, Navy helicopters, and São Paulo reinforcements located the wreck at 50 meters depth

A routine Friday afternoon river trip turned deadly when the Lima de Abreu XV speedboat sank in one of Brazil's most iconic waterways - the Meeting of the Waters, where the dark Rio Negro and muddy Solimões converge near Manaus, capital of Amazonas state. Two passengers died: a 22-year-old dental student named Lara Bianca Bezerra Lopes and a three-year-old girl who arrived at the hospital without vital signs.

The vessel departed Manaus around 12:30 p.m. on February 13 heading for Nova Olinda do Norte, a riverside town roughly 150 kilometers southeast. It sank within minutes. Videos circulating on social media showed dozens of passengers - including children, elderly, and a five-day-old premature baby rescued inside a cooler - clinging to life vests in turbulent waters known locally as banzeiros.

A passing cargo boat, the São Bartolomeu, diverted course and pulled 71 survivors from the river. Authorities mobilized a task force including firefighters, the Navy, Civil Defense, and Military Police. By Saturday, divers had located the sunken vessel at approximately 50 meters depth. Reinforcement teams from São Paulo joined the search on Sunday, expanding operations along the Amazon River.

Survivor José Antônio, 62, told Brazilian media that no safety briefing was given before departure and that emergency exits were difficult to open. Another passenger recorded herself drifting in the water, saying she had warned the captain to reduce speed because of the rough waves. The captain, identified as José Pedro da Silva Gama, 42, was detained at the port that evening and charged with involuntary manslaughter. He was released after posting bail.

The operating company, Lima de Abreu Navegações, stated the boat had valid documentation and up-to-date inspections. The Navy's Western Amazon River Authority opened a formal investigation into whether safety regulations were being followed. Nova Olinda do Norte cancelled its annual carnival celebrations out of respect for the victims.

For millions of Amazonians, rivers are highways - the only way to reach remote towns scattered across a territory larger than Western Europe. Accidents like this one raise persistent questions about oversight, crew training, and the gap between regulation on paper and reality on the water.