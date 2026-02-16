The General Who Can't Be Fired Is Breaking Venezuela

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points - Venezuela's defense minister has held his post for nearly 12 years - and senior officers now openly want him gone after the military's humiliating failure to stop the U.S. raid that captured Nicolás Maduro on January 3. - The acting government has reshuffled 28 military positions but left the top brass untouched, creating a dangerous standoff between a demoralized officer corps and leaders too politically important to remove. - What happens inside Venezuela's barracks matters far beyond Caracas - because the military, not any politician, will ultimately decide whether the country transitions toward democracy or slides deeper into authoritarian paralysis.

Imagine a defense minister who promised for months that his military was ready for war - then watched as U.S. special forces flew into the capital, neutralized every air defense system, captured the president in under two hours, and left. Now imagine that minister still has his job.

That is Venezuela today. General Vladimir Padrino López, defense minister since 2014, remains in charge despite arguably the most catastrophic security failure in Latin American history. Russian and Chinese air defense systems sat uncamouflaged. Command networks collapsed under electronic warfare before a single order could be given. Around 100 people died, including some 30 Cuban bodyguards protecting Maduro.

In most countries, the defense chief would have resigned by morning. In Venezuela, he posted a Telegram video urging calm. Senior officers are furious - not because they loved Maduro, but because Padrino's nearly 12-year grip has blocked a generation of promotions while the institution rotted from within.

Why Padrino Still Stands

Why hasn't he been fired? Because in Venezuela, the defense minister isn't just a military appointment - he is the bridge between the armed forces and the ruling party. Padrino spent a decade turning the military into an explicitly political institution loyal not to the state but to chavismo. Removing him could shatter the fragile loyalty keeping soldiers following orders from a civilian government that never had a relationship with the barracks.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez understands this. She has quietly reshuffled 28 military positions - air base commanders, regional defense chiefs, National Guard units - but left Padrino and his top operational commander untouched. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, the regime's most powerful hardliner, has been courting discontented officers himself, building a parallel base of military support.

Beneath the leadership drama, the picture is grimmer. Morale is at historic lows and retirement requests are surging across all ranks. Officers are leaving to take private security jobs with foreign oil companies - a remarkable indictment of an institution that once saw itself as the guardian of a socialist revolution.

This matters internationally because Venezuela 's future will not be decided in Washington or at a negotiating table. It will be decided by a generation of colonels and brigadier generals running out of patience - with a command that failed them and a system that offers no way up and no way out.