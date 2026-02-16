Argentina Sends Its Loudest Politician To Brussels

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points - Fernando Iglesias - a former volleyball coach, polemicist, and three-term congressman - is Argentina's new ambassador to Belgium and the EU, arriving just as the Mercosur-EU trade deal enters a decisive legal battle at the European Court of Justice that could stall ratification for up to two years. - President Milei merged Argentina's two Brussels embassies into one under Iglesias via decree, framing it as fiscal austerity - but the appointment also rewards a political ally whose combative style anticipated the libertarian movement years before Milei rose to power. - The deal, signed January 17 in Asunción, would eliminate over 90% of tariffs across a 700-million-consumer market worth €111 billion ($129 billion) in annual bilateral trade - but the European Parliament has frozen approval pending a court ruling, making Brussels the front line.

On his first day at the Argentine embassy in Brussels, Fernando Iglesias triggered the security alarm, got locked in a bathroom without the exit card, escaped through the fire stairs in a T-shirt, and ended up on a Belgian sidewalk at 5°C with no phone and no keys. He posted the whole thing on X, naturally.

Welcome to Argentina 's new diplomacy. Iglesias, 62, spent 20 years as a volleyball coach before reinventing himself as a journalist, author of 13 books, and three-term congressman. He became known less for legislation than for political combat: screaming during floor debates, savaging opponents online, and relishing television brawls. Even from his ambassador's account, he has mocked Bad Bunny's Super Bowl appearance and told a former president to "go get a job" - in Portuguese.

Milei rewarded this energy with a posting that is anything but ceremonial. Via Decree 94/2026, he merged Argentina's two Brussels embassies into one and handed it to Iglesias - timed to the formal signing of the Mercosur-EU free trade agreement in Asunción on January 17. The appointment was made "in commission" during the Senate's recess, after the post had sat vacant since June 2025.

Argentina's EU Trade Deal Delays Loom

The timing matters because the deal - 26 years in the making, eliminating over 90% of tariffs across a 700-million-consumer market worth €111 billion ($129 billion) in annual trade - is far from done. Four days after the signing, the European Parliament voted 334–324 to refer the agreement to the EU Court of Justice, challenging whether its trade provisions can take effect before full member-state ratification. That ruling could take 18 to 24 months. France, Poland, Austria, Ireland, and Hungary oppose the deal outright, and thousands of farmers protested in Strasbourg the day before the vote.

Critics see a familiar Milei pattern: loyalists without diplomatic credentials in key posts. Iglesias has never served in Argentina's foreign service and faces an unresolved 2021 criminal investigation over alleged illicit enrichment - charges he dismisses as a baseless political smear.

Supporters argue he brings something career diplomats lack: political weight, direct presidential access, and the combativeness to defend Argentine interests where Europe holds the leverage. With the deal stuck in court, Iglesias may have time to learn how the bathroom doors work.