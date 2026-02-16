The Road That Wants To Rival The Panama Canal
The Chaco is one of the last large stretches of South America without a paved east-west connection - a region the size of Germany where cattle ranchers and indigenous communities share a landscape of scrubland, seasonal flooding, and roads that become impassable in the rain. A $200 million loan approved this week by the Inter-American Development Bank aims to change that, funding the missing segment of a highway project first conceived under the 2015 Declaration of Asunción, with ambitions far bigger than local connectivity.
The Bioceanic Corridor is a 3,800 km route stretching from Brazil's central-western agricultural heartland through Paraguay's Chaco, across northern Argentina, and into Chile's Pacific ports of Antofagasta, Iquique, and Mejillones. Its backers - the four governments plus the IDB's Conexión Sur program - envision it capturing up to 40% of the cargo that currently passes through the Panama Canal, offering South American exporters a land bridge to Asian markets without the Canal's queues, droughts, and tolls.Paraguay Upgrades Key Chaco Corridor
Paraguay's section - 532 km of Route PY15 between Carmelo Peralta on the Brazilian border and Pozo Hondo on the Argentine frontier - is the corridor's critical bottleneck. The IDB loan finances design, construction, and maintenance of 102.5 km of Tramo II, plus 8 km of access road to Mariscal Estigarribia and 27.3 km connecting Loma Plata's agroindustrial zone. A binational bridge linking Carmelo Peralta to Porto Murtinho in Brazil is already 82% complete, with total corridor investment exceeding $1.1 billion.
The impact goes beyond freight. An estimated 28,700 people in Alto Paraguay and Boquerón departments will gain improved access to hospitals, including over 1,700 from indigenous communities. Ninety-nine settlements - 23 of them indigenous - will see better connections to secondary schools. The area hosts more than 7,000 primary-sector producers, and economists project the corridor could add 1.5% to Paraguay's GDP once fully operational.
The approval also comes as Paraguay prepares to host the IDB's Annual Governors' Meetings in March - a signal that Asunción is leveraging its newly earned investment-grade credit rating to position itself as the Chaco's logistics hub, not just a landlocked afterthought. The loan carries a 22.5-year amortization with eight years of grace, giving Paraguay room to build before it has to pay.
