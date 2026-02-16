The Road That Wants To Rival The Panama Canal

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points - The IDB approved a $200 million loan for Paraguay's Bioceanic Corridor - a 3,800 km highway connecting Atlantic Brazil to Pacific Chile through the Chaco, designed to capture up to 40% of cargo that currently flows through the Panama Canal. - The loan finances 102.5 km of the critical Tramo II plus access roads to Mariscal Estigarribia and Loma Plata's industrial zone, completing the last missing link in Paraguay's 532 km stretch between the Brazilian and Argentine borders. - Total investment across all four countries exceeds $1.1 billion, with the bridge linking Paraguay to Brazil already 82% complete. Economists estimate the corridor could add 1.5% to Paraguay's GDP once operational.

The Chaco is one of the last large stretches of South America without a paved east-west connection - a region the size of Germany where cattle ranchers and indigenous communities share a landscape of scrubland, seasonal flooding, and roads that become impassable in the rain. A $200 million loan approved this week by the Inter-American Development Bank aims to change that, funding the missing segment of a highway project first conceived under the 2015 Declaration of Asunción, with ambitions far bigger than local connectivity.

The Bioceanic Corridor is a 3,800 km route stretching from Brazil's central-western agricultural heartland through Paraguay's Chaco, across northern Argentina, and into Chile's Pacific ports of Antofagasta, Iquique, and Mejillones. Its backers - the four governments plus the IDB's Conexión Sur program - envision it capturing up to 40% of the cargo that currently passes through the Panama Canal, offering South American exporters a land bridge to Asian markets without the Canal's queues, droughts, and tolls.

Paraguay Upgrades Key Chaco Corridor

Paraguay's section - 532 km of Route PY15 between Carmelo Peralta on the Brazilian border and Pozo Hondo on the Argentine frontier - is the corridor's critical bottleneck. The IDB loan finances design, construction, and maintenance of 102.5 km of Tramo II, plus 8 km of access road to Mariscal Estigarribia and 27.3 km connecting Loma Plata's agroindustrial zone. A binational bridge linking Carmelo Peralta to Porto Murtinho in Brazil is already 82% complete, with total corridor investment exceeding $1.1 billion.

The impact goes beyond freight. An estimated 28,700 people in Alto Paraguay and Boquerón departments will gain improved access to hospitals, including over 1,700 from indigenous communities. Ninety-nine settlements - 23 of them indigenous - will see better connections to secondary schools. The area hosts more than 7,000 primary-sector producers, and economists project the corridor could add 1.5% to Paraguay's GDP once fully operational.

The approval also comes as Paraguay prepares to host the IDB's Annual Governors' Meetings in March - a signal that Asunción is leveraging its newly earned investment-grade credit rating to position itself as the Chaco's logistics hub, not just a landlocked afterthought. The loan carries a 22.5-year amortization with eight years of grace, giving Paraguay room to build before it has to pay.