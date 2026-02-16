Legacy Youth Zone, Croydon Appoints DJ Semtex As Music Ambassador

MENAFN - Pressat) Legacy Youth Zone Croydon is proud to announce the appointment of renowned broadcaster, DJ, and music tastemaker DJ Semtex as its official Music Ambassador, reinforcing the organisation's commitment to nurturing the next generation of creative talent in Croydon and beyond.

As Music Ambassador, DJ Semtex will support Legacy Youth Zone's growing creative and music programmes, helping to inspire young people through mentorship, industry insight, and advocacy. His involvement marks a significant milestone for the Youth Zone, which has become a vibrant hub for emerging artists, producers, lyricists, and songwriters.

DJ Semtex brings decades of experience at the forefront of British music culture, having played a pivotal role in championing UK talent on both national and international stages. His passion for youth development and authentic creative expression aligns strongly with Legacy Youth Zone's mission to provide young people with access to opportunities, resources, and safe spaces to explore their potential.

Legacy Youth Zone has been supported by funding from Sony Music UK's award-winning Social Justice Fund, an extension of Sony Music Group's $100m global initiative whose mission is to tackle injustice and racism by empowering organisations that drive social change. DJ Semtex is also a founding member of the UK Social Justice Fund.

Speaking on his new role, DJ Semtex said:

"The Legacy Youth Zone is an amazing home to Croydon's emerging artist community. It is truly inspiring to see the next generation of lyricists, songwriters, and producers working together to create genre-defining music. It is important that we give these young creatives the necessary support, guidance, and direction that they deserve. All of these artists have the potential to be the next Dave, Raye, or Olivia Dean, British artists who have an immense global impact."

Legacy Youth Zone offers state-of-the-art creative facilities, including music studios and performance spaces, designed to empower young people aged 8-19 or up to 25 with additional needs to develop their skills and confidence. The appointment of DJ Semtex further strengthens the Youth Zone's ambition to bridge the gap between grassroots talent and the creative industries.

Myke Catterall, CEO of Legacy Youth Zone, said:

“We are incredibly excited to have someone with such a unique insight into the music industry. Since we first began working with DJ Semtex in November, he has been a passionate champion of our young people - offering mentorship, radio support, and always making himself approachable and available. We're really looking forward to what this partnership will bring over the coming years.”

This partnership signals an exciting new chapter for Legacy Youth Zone as it continues to champion creativity, inclusion, and opportunity for young people.