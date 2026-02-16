403
Obama Believes Aliens 'Real'
(MENAFN) In a striking podcast interview released Saturday, former President Barack Obama acknowledged extraterrestrial life exists while categorically refuting decades-old theories about government cover-ups at the infamous Area 51 facility.
Speaking on the No Lie podcast with host Brian Tyler Cohen, Obama confirmed aliens are "real" before swiftly dismantling conspiracy narratives surrounding the classified Nevada installation.
"I haven't seen them, and they're not being kept in Area 51," Obama stated plainly.
The 44th president elaborated on the implausibility of concealment operations, saying: "There's no underground facility, unless there's this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States,"
When Cohen pressed him about burning questions he carried into the Oval Office, Obama quipped his top priority was: "where are the aliens?"
Area 51—a clandestine US Air Force installation at Groom Lake in Nevada's southern region—has fueled extraterrestrial speculation for generations. The CIA formally confirmed the base's existence in 2013 through declassified records showing it served as a testing ground for the U-2 reconnaissance aircraft and advanced prototypes beginning in 1955.
Tight security protocols surrounding the site spawned widespread theories alleging alien spacecraft wreckage storage and interspecies diplomatic encounters. Multiple UFO observations near the facility were attributed by the CIA to U-2 experimental flights rather than otherworldly visitors.
Yet speculation persists nationwide. Pentagon representatives informed Congress in May 2022 that military personnel filed nearly 400 unidentified aerial phenomena reports—a dramatic surge from 144 cases documented between 2004 and 2021.
Despite mounting reports, the Pentagon emphasized in 2024 it possessed "no evidence to indicate extraterrestrial life has visited the planet."
Current President Donald Trump expressed skepticism about alien existence, describing himself as not a "believer" while acknowledging encounters with "serious people that say there's some really strange things that they see flying around out there."
