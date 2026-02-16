Baunfire Ranks First In Designrush's List Of Top Web Design & Development Agencies To Hire In 2026
February 16, 2026 7:30 AM EST | Source: DesignRush
San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2026) - Award-winning web design and digital agency Baunfire was recently ranked number one on DesignRush's annual Top Web Design & Development Agencies to Hire list for 2026.
DesignRush's Best Agencies to Hire lists rank firms based on their track record of demonstrated performance, client satisfaction, and delivering scalable digital solutions.
The Silicon Valley-based agency was ranked first by DesignRush's panel of judges thanks to a proven reputation for building high-impact websites that combine strategic design, technical depth, and measurable business outcomes.
"Ranking first speaks to the discipline behind how we approach web design and development," said Catherine Erath, Director of Creative at Baunfire.
"Our focus has always been on building digital platforms that are intentional, technically sound, and able to evolve as our clients grow. This recognition reflects the consistency of that approach across our work."
Baunfire is well-known for its work with startups and established tech companies, delivering web experiences that support brand positioning, conversion optimization, and long-term scalability.
Aside from website design and development, Baunfire also offers a wide range of digital services that elevate brands at every touchpoint, including:
- Corporate Identity UX/UI SEO Services Content Strategy and Management Competitive Analysis
To learn more about Baunfire's work, please visit .
About Baunfire
Baunfire is an award-winning web design and digital agency based in Silicon Valley, specializing in custom web design, development, and user experience solutions. The firm works with growth-stage and enterprise organizations to build scalable digital platforms that align brand goals with technical execution and long-term performance.
Media Contact
Lily Yang
Director of Operations
408-899-8998
...
