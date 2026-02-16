Ganja Sports Palace Welcomes U-17 Wrestling Champions

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The U-17 Azerbaijan Championship in Greco-Roman and Freestyle Wrestling has come to an end, AzerNEWS reports.

The tournament, held at the Ganja Sports Palace, concluded on its fifth day with the determination of the medalists in freestyle wrestling across the 48 kg, 55 kg, 65 kg, 80 kg, and 110 kg weight categories.

In the 48 kg category, the gold medal was won by Huseyn Rzazade from Jalilabad (Mywrestling), while the silver medal went to Togrul Aliyev, also from Jalilabad (Mywrestling).

The bronze medals were awarded to Nurkhan Ismayilov from Absheron (AHİTA) and Hazrat Muzaffarov from Ganja (Təhsil-1).

In the 55 kg category, Abbas Shafiyev from Lankaran claimed first place, while Aliagha Suleymanov from Ganja (Təhsil-1) took second place.

The bronze medals were won by Alirza Heybatli from Absheron (Mywrestling) and Shirzad Huseynov from Ganja (AHİTA).

In the 65 kg category, the gold medal was secured by Rashid Nazarov from ROİL (Neftchi), with Ramal Mammadoglu from Mywrestling taking second place. The bronze medals went to Maharram Babayev from Shamkir and Khamis Zamanov from Zagatala.

In the 80 kg category, Nihad Suleymanlı from "Neftchi" (Təhsil) won the gold medal, while Elvin Hajiquliyev from Khachmaz earned the silver.

The bronze medals were awarded to Tural Eynullayev from Masalli and Elvin Najafzade from Təhsil.

In the 110 kg category, the gold medal was claimed by Hakim Taghiyev from ROİL (Neftchi), and the silver went to Khabib Zokhraev from AGF.

The bronze medals were awarded to Muhammad Jafarov from Goranboy and Nijat Mustafayev from "Neftchi".

Wrestling remains the most widely followed sport in Azerbaijan and is governed by the National Wrestling Federation, established in 1993.

A major turning point in the nation's wrestling legacy came at the Rio Olympic Games, where Azerbaijan distinguished itself as one of only two countries to improve its medal haul across five consecutive Olympic Games.

Azerbaijan's success continued in 2020, when its freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal standings at the Individual World Cup in Serbia, capturing two medals, one silver and one bronze, behind leaders Russia and Turkiye.

Further highlighting the country's strength on the world stage, Osman Nurmagomedov claimed the 92 kg world title at the 2022 World Championships in Belgrade, overcoming a Russian rival in the final.

Most recently, Azerbaijan added to its Olympic record at the 2024 Summer Games, securing three bronze medals in wrestling. Hasrat Jafarov reached the podium in the 67 kg Greco-Roman category, while Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) delivered bronze medals in freestyle wrestling.

The country has earned a reputation for successfully hosting major competitions, from European and World Championships to youth tournaments, welcoming athletes from around the globe with world-class venues and hospitality.

Cities like Baku, Ganja, and others have become key destinations for wrestling fans, showcasing Azerbaijan's ability to combine a rich sporting heritage with modern event management.

This year, the spotlight turns to Ganja, which will host the next major wrestling championship, bringing together the country's top young athletes.