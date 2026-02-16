Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Forces Target Russian Personnel, Communication And UAV Command Posts Across Occupied Territories

2026-02-16 08:04:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Overnight on February 16, a cluster of Russian personnel was hit near the temporarily occupied village of Kalynivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

On February 15, an enemy communications hub was struck near the temporarily occupied village of Novopavlivka in the Donetsk region.

Near the temporarily occupied settlement of Berezove, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck another concentration of Russian personnel.

Additionally, near the temporarily occupied settlement of Zatyshok, Donetsk region, a strike was carried out on an enemy UAV control point.

The losses and the extent of the damage inflicted are being clarified.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the Tamanneftegaz terminal near the settlement of Volna in the Russian Federation, as well as a Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile and gun system in temporarily occupied Crimea.

UkrinForm

