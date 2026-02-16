Russia Preparing Massive Strike: Zelensky Orders Urgent Additional Protection For Energy Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform, citing Zelensky's Facebook post following a video conference on the regional situation.

According to Zelensky, there was a report on the consequences of the overnight strike – Russian forces launched missiles against energy facilities. Ukraine's air defense successfully intercepted them.

"Even on the eve of the trilateral meetings in Geneva, the Russian army has no orders other than to continue striking Ukraine. This speaks volumes about how Russia regards the partners' diplomatic effort," the President said.

Zelensky also emphasized: "Every Russian missile is the aggressor's answer to their calls to end the war, which is why we emphasize: only with sufficient pressure on Russia and clear security guarantees for Ukraine can this war realistically be brought to an end. I thank everyone who supports us in this effort."

The head of state instructed Air Force Commander Kryvonozhko, Defense Minister Fedorov, and Chairman of Ukrenergo Zaichenko to prepare all necessary additional protective measures throughout the day, taking into account intelligence on Russia's preparation for a massive strike.

The conference also reviewed the situation in Kharkiv and the region, in Zaporizhzhia, Poltava and the region, in the Sumy region, in Kropyvnytskyi and the region, in Kyiv and the region, and in Ternopil.

Zelensky instructed the government to expand deliveries for Kharkiv under the Warmth Package program, aiming for approximately 90,000 packages in total.

The President also reported a separate report from Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal on preparations for energy-focused Ramstein meetings this week in France.

"The G7 states will be represented, along with partners from Nordic and Baltic countries, as well as ministers from the U.S., Canada, and the EU," Zelensky said.

He added: "We identified our specific needs, and the Minister will focus on these energy support packages."

announces expansion of joint defense projects with partner

Zelensky also stressed: "In recent days, during the Munich conference, we discussed the energy issues with some of our partners, and over the next few days, we need to implement the agreements already reached. We are also working to expedite the delivery of missiles for air defense – this remains an unchanged priority. The task of all relevant institutions of our state is to help accelerate air defense support from our partners."

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's air defenses recently intercepted two Russian Zircon anti-ship missiles and 52 drones.