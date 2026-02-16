Gas Law Advances To Strengthen Energy Regulation, Safety, Pricing

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 16 (Petra) -- The Lower House of Parliament, in a legislative session held Monday chaired by Speaker Mazen Qadi and attended by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, approved articles 12 through 18 of the draft 2026 Gas Law.The newly approved Article 12 designates the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) as the sole authority responsible for supervising the sector, including geographical areas under special regulatory laws. To enhance ease of doing business, the EMRC is mandated to publish a comprehensive licensing guide within six months of the law's enactment, detailing registration procedures, approval timelines, and fee structures.Article 13 establishes a market-driven pricing mechanism, allowing licensees to set sale and purchase prices for gas and hydrogen derivatives based on transparency and competition. These prices must align with the EMRC methodologies that account for production and distribution costs while protecting consumer rights. The legislation strictly prohibits market manipulation, artificial shortages, and the unauthorized exchange of commercial data between competitors, granting the EMRC Board the power to adjudicate technical and contractual disputes.Further legislative progress included Article 14, which empowers the EMRC to adopt international technical standards in coordination with the Jordan Standards and Metrology Organization. Article 15 requires the development of a national sector emergency plan within 180 days, ensuring a coordinated response to any future supply impediments. Under Article 16, licensees assume full legal liability for operational safety, gas leaks, environmental protection, and the accuracy of metering devices.To safeguard national infrastructure, Articles 17 and 18 impose strict regulations on construction within 200 meters of gas facilities and establish penalties for tampering with installations or the illicit consumption of derivatives. This comprehensive law provides a modern framework for regulating natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen, aiming to stimulate investment in Jordan's energy transition and strengthen the Kingdom's strategic storage and distribution networks.This majority vote brings the total number of ratified articles to 18 out of the 32 included in the draft legislation. The session follows previous deliberations where the House approved nine articles on February 11 and two articles on February 9.During the session, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh affirmed that Jordan maintains a resilient energy infrastructure with sufficient natural gas reserves. He explained that the Kingdom secures its energy needs during supply disruptions by utilizing strategic reserves of diesel and heavy fuel oil. Kharabsheh noted that a recent 13-day interruption in gas supply did not impact national operations or consumers, underscoring the effectiveness of the current contingency protocols.