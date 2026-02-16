Amman Municipality , Syrian Investment Authority Discuss Urban Development, Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 16 (Petra) -- Mayor of Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) Yousef Shawarbeh met Monday with Chairperson of the Syrian Investment Authority Talal Hilali to explore avenues for cooperation and technical exchange in urban development and investment promotion.The meeting highlighted the longstanding historical ties between Jordan and Syria grounded in mutual cooperation.Shawarbeh said the Greater Amman Municipality is advancing its services in urban planning, sustainability, digital services, and infrastructure. He noted the Municipality's experience in establishing AVID, its investment arm focused on transportation, waste management, and development projects.He added that the Municipality is implementing a strategic plan for 2022–2026 in line with royal directives. The plan integrates national strategies, supports Sustainable Development Goals, enhances global competitiveness, and aims to improve residents' quality of life, strengthen infrastructure, and establish an integrated investment system to stimulate economic growth and create employment opportunities.Shawarbeh emphasized the Municipality's readiness to share expertise with Syria, particularly in digital transformation, smart transportation, urban planning, waste management, green spaces, and other collaborative areas. He described Amman's local administration, urban planning, and digital transformation experience as a successful model for sustainable urban development.Hilali praised Amman's development achievements and the Municipality's initiatives to enhance services and citizens' quality of life. He stressed Syria's interest in expanding cooperation to benefit from Amman's expertise in waste management, smart transportation, municipal digital systems, modern urban planning, public spaces, and parks.