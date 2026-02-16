Industry Ministry To Roll Out Measures To Boost Food Industry, Expand Exports

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 16 -- The Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply said on Monday it will implement a package of measures to strengthen the food industry sector, including opening new export markets, improving documentation mechanisms for food safety and veterinary controls, and enhancing monitoring of residues.After a meeting with the Jordan Chamber of Industry and the Jordan Food and Drug Administration to discuss requirements for composite food products, the ministry said the planned steps, based on a diagnostic gap-analysis report, will include regulating registration and licensing for production lines, conducting periodic inspections, assessing staffing needs for inspection teams, and upgrading procedures for accrediting sector-related laboratories.The ministry told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the meeting is part of ongoing work over the past two years to upgrade Jordanian food products and qualify them for European Union market requirements.The process includes aligning local legislation with export standards, issuing earlier instructions on agricultural product traceability and food traceability, holding technical workshops to assess gaps and identify high-potential products, and developing an inspection checklist for local food factories that incorporates core traceability requirements and Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) principles, supporting food safety and food security frameworks.