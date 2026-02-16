BAU, Italy Agency Mull Cooperation In Technical Education

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Salt, Feb. 16 (Petra) -- Al-Balqa Applied University (BAU) President Ahmad Ajlouni on Monday discussed with a delegation from the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation ways to enhance joint cooperation in infrastructure development, support for technical education, and promotion of sustainable tourism in line with national development priorities.The delegation included financial management and public administration reform expert Roberto Talenti and cultural heritage and sustainable tourism expert Claudia Tedeschi.It reviewed the university's needs and development plans, particularly at colleges located in areas of tourism significance, foremost Ajloun University College, to strengthen its role in advancing sustainable tourism concepts and linking them with technical education, the university said in a statement.Ajlouni said the partnership with the Italian agency is an effective model of international cooperation supporting the development of technical education at the university.He said projects implemented with support from the Italian loan, including the modernization of infrastructure at Ajloun University College and the establishment of Jerash Technical College - Jerash Univesity, enhanced the university's readiness to deliver modern and advanced technical education.He added that the university continues to assess its future needs, particularly in fields related to sustainable tourism, to reinforce its role as a national institution preparing qualified graduates capable of supporting comprehensive development and serving priority sectors in the national economy.The two sides reviewed projects carried out with funding from a loan provided by the Jordanian government through the Italian agency.Part of the loan was used to upgrade infrastructure at Ajloun University College to improve the learning environment and enhance academic facilities, while another portion was allocated to establish Jerash Technical College.They also discussed prospects for future cooperation in developing academic programs, building faculty capacities, and expanding joint work in cultural heritage and sustainable tourism to support the university's role in preparing skilled cadres to serve local communities and promote sustainable economic development.