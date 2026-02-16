Vaisala Corporation: Managers' Transactions Jääskeläinen, Antti

Vaisala Corporation: Managers' Transactions Jääskeläinen, Antti
Managers' Transactions
February 16, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. (EET)
Vaisala Corporation: Managers' Transactions – Jääskeläinen, Antti
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Antti Jääskeläinen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Vaisala Oyj
LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 143290/4/4
Transaction date: 2026-02-13
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900682
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 44.27985 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1000 Volume weighted average price: 44.27985 EUR
Niina Ala-Luopa
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With over 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
