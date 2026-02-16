Uterine Fibroid Market Size To Reach USD 9.43 Billion By 2033 With 7.63% CAGR SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 5.26 Billion
|Market Size by 2033
|USD 9.43 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 7.63% From 2026 to 2033
|Base Year
|2025
|Forecast Period
|2026-2033
|Historical Data
|2022-2024
|Key Segments
|. By Type (Submucosal Fibroids, Intramural Fibroids, Subserosal Fibroids, and Pedunculated Fibroids)
. By Treatment Type (Medical Therapy, Surgical Procedures, Minimally Invasive Procedures, and Uterine Artery Embolization)
. By Technology (MRI-Guided Focused Ultrasound (MRgFUS), Laparoscopic Surgery, Hysteroscopic Surgery, and Radiofrequency Ablation)
. By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Gynecology Centers, and Research & Academic Institutes)
|Regional Analysis/Coverage
|North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).
Need Any Customization Research on Uterine Fibroid Market, Enquire Now:
Segmental Insights:
By Type
Submucosal Fibroids dominated with 36.24% in 2025 due to their high prevalence and significant symptom severity, driving greater demand for treatment. Intramural Fibroids is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.20% from 2026 to 2033 driven by rising detection rates through advanced diagnostics, increasing awareness, and growing adoption of minimally invasive and uterus-preserving treatments.
By Treatment Type
Surgical Procedures dominated with 38.45% in 2025 due to their proven effectiveness, widespread availability, and established clinical use, particularly hysterectomy and myomectomy. Minimally Invasive Procedures is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.63% from 2026 to 2033 driven by advancements in technology, shorter recovery times, reduced complications, and increasing patient preference for less invasive options.
By Technology
Laparoscopic Surgery dominated with 36.58% in 2025 due to its widespread adoption, proven safety, and effectiveness in treating fibroids with minimal invasiveness. MRI-Guided Focused Ultrasound (MRgFUS) is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.83% from 2026 to 2033 driven by advancements in imaging technology, growing demand for non-invasive treatments, and increasing patient preference for uterus-preserving procedures.
By End-User
Hospitals & Clinics dominated with 47.49% in 2025 due to their advanced infrastructure, availability of specialized gynecological care, and capability to perform complex procedures. Ambulatory Surgical Centers is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.43% from 2026 to 2033 driven by rising demand for cost-effective, convenient, and outpatient treatment options.
Regional Insights:
The U.S. Uterine Fibroid Market size was valued at USD 1.78 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 3.11 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.25% during 2026-2033. The market for uterine fibroids in the U.S. is expanding as a result of factors such as increased fibroid prevalence, improved healthcare infrastructure, growing patient awareness, the use of minimally invasive treatments, and government programs that support women's health and provide access to cutting-edge fibroid management options.
Due to its sophisticated healthcare system, high awareness of women's health issues, and abundance of cutting-edge treatment choices, North America is predicted to hold a 45.32% market share in 2025 for uterine fibroids.
Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026–2033 in the Uterine Fibroid Market, driven by rising healthcare access, growing awareness of women's health, and increasing adoption of advanced treatment technologies.
Recent Developments:
- In January 2024, Pfizer Canada announced the availability of MYFEMBREE® for the treatment of uterine fibroids and endometriosis in Canada. In September 2024, Theramex announced the first commercial sale of Yselty® in Germany. This milestone marked the introduction of a new treatment option for women with moderate to severe symptoms of uterine fibroids.
Purchase Single User PDF of Uterine Fibroid Market Report (20% Discount):
Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):
- DISEASE PREVALENCE & DIAGNOSIS BENCHMARKS – helps you analyze global prevalence rate (%) of uterine fibroids among women of reproductive age by region and age group, annual incidence (cases per 100,000 women), and diagnosis rate (%) of symptomatic versus asymptomatic cases detected through ultrasound and MRI. TREATMENT MODALITY DISTRIBUTION ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate share (%) of surgical procedures (hysterectomy, myomectomy), minimally invasive approaches (laparoscopic, robotic), and non-invasive therapies (uterine artery embolization, MR-guided focused ultrasound), along with adoption rate (%) of pharmacological treatments including GnRH analogs and hormonal therapies. CLINICAL OUTCOMES & RECURRENCE METRICS – helps you assess average treatment success rate (%) across modalities and recurrence rates (%), enabling comparison of long-term therapeutic effectiveness and patient outcomes. HEALTHCARE COST & ECONOMIC IMPACT INDEX – helps you understand average treatment cost (USD) by therapy type, healthcare expenditure (%) allocated to fibroid management within gynecology spending, and variation in hospital stay (days) and recovery period (weeks). INNOVATION PIPELINE & MARKET SHIFT TRACKER – helps you monitor number of drugs and devices in clinical trials, shift (%) toward minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures over the past five years, and patient preference trends (%) for fertility-preserving versus definitive treatments.
Access Complete Report Details of Uterine Fibroid Market Analysis & Outlook:
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.CONTACT: Contact Us: Rohan Jadhav - Principal Consultant Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK) Email:...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment