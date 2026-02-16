Artios Strengthens Leadership Team To Accelerate Late-Stage Development Of Potential First-In-Class Oncology Pipeline



Roy W. Ware, PhD, MBA appointed as Chief Manufacturing and Technology Officer

Caryn Barnett appointed as VP, Clinical Operations Pablo Lee, MD, MBA, appointed as VP, Medical Affairs

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and NEW YORK, February 16, 2026 – Artios Pharma Limited (“Artios”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of new classes of DNA Damage Response (DDR) medicines to deliver meaningful survival benefits for patients with cancer, today announced the appointment of three senior leaders to strengthen its late-stage development capabilities and preparation for commercial readiness. Roy W. Ware, PhD, MBA, joins Artios as Chief Manufacturing and Technology Officer (CMTO), leading its Chemistry, Manufacturing and Supply Chain (CMSC) operations for the company's DDR-based therapeutics pipeline. Caryn Barnett has been appointed Vice President of Clinical Operations, and Pablo Lee, MD, MBA, as Vice President of Medical Affairs. These leadership appointments collectively establish an integrated, late-stage drug development capability that aligns manufacturing, clinical execution, and global medical affairs as the company rapidly advances alnodesertib into late-stage development and potential commercialization in the U.S. while simultaneously executing a Phase 2 study for ART6043.

“Roy brings a proven track record of advancing complex, first-in-class oncology programs from early development through approval and into global supply,” said Mike Andriole, Chief Executive Officer of Artios.“Combined with Caryn's deep expertise in late-stage clinical operations and NDA submissions, and Pablo's extensive experience building high-performing global medical affairs organizations, these leaders further strengthen an already exceptional team at Artios. Every day we are reminded that patients with the late-stage cancers our pipeline is designed to address do not have time to wait. These appointments enhance our ability to deliver potential new medicines to patients as quickly as possible.”

“Artios has firmly established itself as a leader in targeting the DNA Damage Response, advancing an industry‐leading pipeline and delivering positive clinical data for its lead program, alnodesertib, in hard‐to‐treat solid tumors,” said Roy W. Ware, PhD, MBA, Chief Manufacturing and Technology Officer of Artios.“Joining the company at this pivotal stage presents an exciting opportunity to help drive late‐stage development, enable potential approval, and ultimately bring a novel treatment option to patients who need it most.”

Roy W. Ware, PhD, MBA, Chief Manufacturing and Technology Officer

Dr. Ware joins Artios with more than two decades of experience spanning CMC strategy, manufacturing, and global supply chain leadership from drug discovery through commercial launch. Most recently, he served as Chief Manufacturing and Technology Officer at Chimerix (acquired by Jazz Pharmaceuticals), where he led Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) and Supply Chain operations and oversaw submissions that supported FDA approvals for Tembexa® (brincidofovir) for smallpox and Modeyso® (dordaviprone) for H3 K27M‐mutant diffuse midline glioma, while engaging extensively with global regulatory authorities. He holds a PhD in Organic Chemistry from Wake Forest University, and an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's Kenan‐Flagler Business School.

Caryn Barnett, VP of Clinical Operations

Ms. Barnett brings over 30 years of biopharmaceutical industry experience spanning clinical operations, late-stage development, regulatory submissions and inspection readiness. She has led late-phase solid tumor oncology programs through registration and approval, contributing to the successful development and approvals of Cyramza® (ramucirumab), Verzenio® (abemaciclib), Pluvicto® (lutetium 177 vipivotide tetraxetan) and Modeyso® (dordaviprone). Prior to joining Artios, Ms. Barnett held senior clinical operations leadership roles at Eli Lilly, Endocyte, and Chimerix, where she led clinical operations through registration trials, FDA submissions and FDA inspections.

Pablo Lee, MD, MBA, VP of Medical Affairs

Dr. Lee is a board-certified internist with more than 25 years of experience spanning medical practice, clinical development and global medical affairs. He has led U.S. and global medical affairs organizations at companies including Chimerix and Verastem Oncology, including the recent launch planning and execution of Modeyso® (dordaviprone) in H3 K27M-mutant diffuse midline glioma. Earlier in his career at Eli Lilly, he held several senior roles spanning global clinical development and medical leadership, during which he helped shape late-stage strategy and advance registrational programs for Cyramza® (ramucirumab), Retevmo® (selpercatinib), Jaypirca® (pirtobrutinib), and Lartruvo® (olaratumab). Dr. Lee earned his MD degree from the University of Buenos Aires School of Medicine and an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Artios Pharma Ltd.

Artios' mission is to develop new classes of medicines that harness DNA Damage Response (DDR) pathways, targeting DNA replication stress and synthetic lethality, to deliver meaningful survival benefits for patients with cancer. Its three potentially first-in-class programs, each with a novel mechanism of action, include ATR inhibitor alnodesertib, the DNA polymerase theta (Polθ) inhibitor ART6043, and a preclinical portfolio of DDRi-ADC candidates with novel payloads. Together, these programs are designed to eliminate cancer cells' survival mechanisms, driving cancer cell death and improving clinical outcomes.

