Change in Lassila & Tikanoja's Group Executive Board: Hilppa Rautpalo has resigned in order to move to a new position outside the company

Member of Lassila & Tikanoja Plc's Group Executive Board, Hilppa Rautpalo (Senior Vice President, Legal, HR and EHSQ), has announced her decision to leave the company to take up a new position outside the organization by August 2026 at the latest. The recruitment process to select her successor will be initiated immediately.

“I would like to thank Hilppa for her excellent work in several key roles in the renewal of Lassila & Tikanoja during the past six years. I also wish her success in the future”, says Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO of Lassila & Tikanoja Plc.

Lassila & Tikanoja is a leading Nordic circular economy company committed to unleashing the potential of circularity together with its customers and partners. Our services include waste management and recycling, hazardous waste and remediation services as well as industrial services and water treatment. Our goal is to strengthen an efficient infrastructure in society and promote the sustainable use of materials by transforming waste streams into valuable raw materials. L&T employs approximately 2,300 people in Finland and Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

