In-Depth Analysis Of The Modified Starch Market: Exploring Opportunities And Challenges

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The modified starch market has been experiencing significant expansion recently, driven by various factors in food processing and other industries. As demand continues to rise, the market shows promising growth prospects fueled by innovations and shifting consumer preferences. Below is a detailed look at the market's size, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends.

Steady Growth in the Modified Starch Market Size

The modified starch market has demonstrated robust growth in recent years. Market value is forecasted to increase from $13.6 billion in 2025 to $14.44 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This expansion during the historical period is mainly due to higher processed food consumption, greater use of starch-based thickeners, growth in food manufacturing capacities, increased demand for shelf-stable goods, and the availability of a wide variety of starch raw materials.

Projected Market Development and Future Outlook for Modified Starch

Looking ahead, the modified starch market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $18.38 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.2%. This anticipated growth is largely driven by the growing emphasis on functional and dietary fiber ingredients, rising demand for clean-label products, expanding consumption of convenience foods, advancements in starch modification technologies, and increased use in pharmaceutical formulations. Key trends shaping this period include the rising popularity of clean-label ingredients, increased use of resistant starch in functional foods, broader application of modified starch in processed foods, the development of heat-stable and freeze-thaw stable starches, and a heightened focus on improving texture and shelf life.

What Modified Starch Means and Its Role in Food Processing

Modified starch is derived from grains and vegetables such as corn, waxy maize, tapioca, potato, and wheat that have been processed to enhance their ability to maintain food texture and structure. It is commonly used in products that require exposure to high heat, microwaving, freeze-drying, baking, or frying, ensuring that the original texture of the food remains intact throughout these cooking processes.

Increasing Investments Fueling the Modified Starch Market

One of the main factors propelling the modified starch market is the growing investment by major industry players. These companies are expanding their production capabilities to meet increasing demand from sectors like food and beverage, paper, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and more. For example, in June 2023, Germany-based functional ingredients company BENEO GmbH invested $6.4 million (€6 million) to enlarge drying capacity at its Wijgmaal factory by adding a new drum dryer within a 1,000 square meter facility. This move was intended to support the rising demand for its specialty rice starch products and ensure future growth of its pre-cooked rice starch line. Such strategic investments are expected to significantly boost the market.

Asia-Pacific Leads and Accelerates Growth in Modified Starch Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the modified starch market and is also poised to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market report covers multiple key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends.

