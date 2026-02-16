403
Videos Show Ukrainians Confronting Conscription Officers
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s ongoing mobilization campaign has sparked a series of confrontations, with videos circulating online over the weekend showing clashes between civilians and military conscription officers.
In the city of Dnipro (historically known as Dnepropetrovsk), footage widely shared on social media appears to show officers attempting to detain a young man for mobilization on Friday.
During the incident, a passerby who intervened was sprayed with tear gas and reportedly stumbled into the street, narrowly avoiding being struck by a truck.
The truck driver then exited his vehicle and confronted the officers while holding what appeared to be a metal tool. The disruption allowed the detained man to leave the scene. The video quickly gained attention online.
A separate incident in Odessa reportedly involved civilians using tear gas to intervene in another attempted detention. The regional conscription center said its personnel sustained injuries and chemical burns and that a service vehicle was damaged. Authorities warned that those involved could face criminal charges.
Ukraine has maintained a system of compulsory mobilization under martial law as it continues to address battlefield losses. Officials have repeatedly stated that enforcement actions are lawful and necessary for national defense.
However, tensions surrounding the draft have increased, particularly in urban areas. Fyodor Venislavsky, a member of the parliamentary committee on national security, claimed last week that many widely circulated videos depicting violent clashes are “quasi-stories” amplified or fabricated using Russian AI tools in an effort to discredit Ukraine’s mobilization process.
The incidents highlight the growing strain within Ukrainian society as the war continues, with authorities emphasizing legal enforcement while critics and social media users debate the methods used in carrying out conscription efforts.
