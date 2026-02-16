Flour Market 2026-2030: Revealing Growth Trends And The Most Recent Updates

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The flour market has become an essential part of the global food industry, driven by consistent demand and evolving consumer preferences. As the food sector continues to innovate and expand, understanding the market's growth patterns, key drivers, and regional dynamics offers valuable insight into its future trajectory.

Flour Market Size and Growth Outlook Through 2026

The flour market has shown steady growth over recent years. It is projected to rise from $109.84 billion in 2025 to $114.23 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. This expansion in the past can be linked to the growth in commercial baking, increased cultivation of wheat and other grains, a surge in packaged food production, a growing urban population with higher food consumption, and advancements in milling technology.

Looking ahead, the flour market is expected to maintain this upward trend, reaching $137.17 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.7%. Factors contributing to this forecast include a rising demand for functional and fortified food ingredients, wider adoption of alternative grains, growth in health-oriented food formulations, increased investments in modern milling infrastructure, and growing requirements from industrial food manufacturers. Key trends shaping the market during this period involve greater interest in specialty and fortified flours, the shift toward clean-label milling approaches, preference for gluten-free and alternative grain flours, enhanced industrial flour blending capabilities, and a stronger emphasis on shelf-life and product consistency.

Defining Flour and Its Importance in Food Production

Flour is essentially a finely ground powder made primarily from grains and serves as a fundamental ingredient in many baked goods and food products. Wheat flour, in particular, is favored for baked items that require a soft and spongy texture, making it a staple for a wide variety of recipes and culinary applications.

Increasing Bakery Product Consumption Fuels Flour Market Growth

A key factor boosting the flour market is the rising demand for bakery goods, which commonly rely on flour as a main ingredient. Producers within the bakery sector are adapting their product lines to match evolving consumer preferences, focusing on options with reduced fat content and enhanced nutritional benefits. Bakery items are generally calorie-dense and nutrient-rich, contributing to their growing popularity. This trend, in turn, supports the expanding market for cookies and crackers made from flour. For example, in February 2024, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada reported that retail sales of baked goods in the United States reached US$82.9 billion in 2022 and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2023 and 2027, hitting US$97.7 billion by 2026. This surge in bakery product consumption is directly helping to drive the flour market forward.

Asia-Pacific Leading the Flour Market by Regional Share

When it comes to regional distribution, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the flour market in 2025. The market report also covers other significant areas including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad picture of the global flour industry landscape.

