Kombucha Tea Market To Hit $Billion By 2030, Fueled By Rising RTD Beverage Demand TBRC Analysis

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The kombucha tea market has captured significant attention lately, thanks to shifting consumer preferences toward healthier and functional beverages. With its unique fermentation process and health benefits, kombucha is rapidly becoming a staple in many consumers' diets. Let's explore the market size, growth factors, regional trends, and what's driving this dynamic industry forward.

Steady Growth and Future Outlook for the Kombucha Tea Market

The kombucha tea market has seen impressive expansion in recent years. Between 2025 and 2026, the market value is projected to climb from $4.02 billion to $4.76 billion, representing a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%. This rise is largely driven by growing consumer interest in fermented foods, a boom in health-centered beverage categories, an increase in artisanal beverage makers, more shelf space in retail outlets for kombucha, and broader cold-chain distribution networks.

Looking further ahead, the kombucha market is expected to continue its rapid ascent, reaching $9.24 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 18.0%. The forecasted growth will be fueled by rising demand for functional beverages that promote gut health, expansion of online retail channels for beverages, advances in fermentation technology, and increased adoption in emerging markets. Key trends shaping this future include a growing appetite for probiotic drinks, the popularity of low-sugar fermented options, innovations in flavor profiles, the rise of premium and craft kombucha brands, and a stronger focus on positioning kombucha as a gut health product.

Understanding Kombucha Tea and Its Health Benefits

Kombucha tea is a fermented beverage made from black or green tea that contains a mix of bacteria, yeast, and sugar. During its fermentation, a film called SCOBY (symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast) forms on the surface. The drink's bacterial content includes lactic-acid bacteria, which functions as a probiotic. Health experts highlight kombucha's potential to support digestion, improve gut health, regulate blood pressure, enhance heart health, and boost the immune system.

Ready-to-Drink Popularity Boosting Kombucha Demand

One of the main factors propelling the kombucha market is the rising popularity of ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. These convenient, single-use drinks come pre-packaged and are ready for immediate consumption, making them ideal for on-the-go lifestyles. The ease and accessibility of RTD beverages have led to increased consumer demand, which directly benefits the kombucha sector. For example, a 2024 report from the British Soft Drinks Association noted that soft drink consumption in the UK rose to 15,343 million liters in 2023, up from 14,912 million liters in 2022, highlighting the growing preference for ready-to-drink options.

Regional Market Insights and Growth Patterns in Kombucha Tea

In 2025, North America stood as the largest regional market for kombucha tea. Looking ahead, this region is also expected to experience the fastest growth in market share during the forecast period. The kombucha tea market report covers a wide range of regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

