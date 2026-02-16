403
EU Urges Israeli Occupation To Reverse Decision On Land Registration In West Bank
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- The European Union on Monday called on the Israeli occupation government to reverse its approval of launching procedures to register land in the occupied West Bank, warning that this step represents a "new escalation."
The spokesperson for foreign affairs at the European Union, Anouar El-Anouni, told journalists at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, "This constitutes a new escalation after recent measures already aimed at extending Israeli control" in the occupied West Bank.
El-Anouni added, "We reiterate that annexation is illegal under international law, and we call on the Israeli occupation to reverse this decision". (end)
