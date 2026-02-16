Govt Funds Used To Hold AAP Rally In Moga: Akali Dal Tells ECI, Punjab Guv

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 16 (IANS) The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of using government funds to hold a rally in Moga. The SAD urged Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria as well as the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take note of the matter.

In a statement here, SAD senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema alleged the state-ruling AAP was playing deceitful politics by linking its rally with the government's 'Yudh Nashain Virudh' scheme, even though its purpose was to blow the bugle for its election campaign for the 2027 Assembly elections.

“Government funds were not only used to ferry people to the rally but the entire cost of the rally has been charged to the government. This despite the fact that the rally was presided over by AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal and the Delhi leadership of the party which has no role in governance in Punjab,” he said.

Terming this kind of politics as shameful, Cheema said the rally also witnessed purely political speeches and leveling of wild allegations against political opponents.

He urged both the Governor and the ECI to initiate the process of recovery of the entire amount spent in the rally from AAP as it was held against norms and could not qualify as a government event.

The Akali Dal leader also condemned the manner in which the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police were forced to address a political rally.

He said this would result in the politicisation of the state bureaucracy and was not good for democracy.

“Tomorrow the Punjab government will force district-level officers to address political rallies and become part and parcel of the AAP,” he said, adding free and fair elections could not be expected in such a situation.