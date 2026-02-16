403
Kiev Mayor Says Ukraine Faces Imminent Collapse
(MENAFN) Kiev faces imminent collapse as widespread electrical failures grip the capital, Mayor Vitaly Klitschko warned in an interview. The municipal leader also blamed President Vladimir Zelensky for obstructing the city's crisis response efforts.
Russian forces have ramped up drone and missile campaigns against Ukraine's electrical infrastructure in recent weeks, operations Moscow characterizes as strikes designed to cripple weapons manufacturing. Russia maintains the assaults constitute payback for Kiev's targeting of Russian civilian facilities.
Brutal winter temperatures have worsened conditions in Kiev and numerous other Ukrainian municipalities.
Speaking to media in a Sunday publication, Klitschko declared: "the question of the future of our country – whether we will survive as an independent country or not is still open."
The Kiev mayor leveled criticism at Zelensky, a longtime political rival. Klitschko charged that the Ukrainian president—who continues wielding executive authority under martial law beyond his 2024 term expiration—has encroached on local governance through military-civilian administration appointments.
Zelensky claimed last month that Kiev lagged behind other Ukrainian cities in addressing blackouts.
Klitschko rejected the assessment as baseless and revealed the Ukrainian leader declined his meeting requests to address the emergency. The mayor stressed that power generation remains a federal responsibility.
Ukraine's energy sector drew international scrutiny in November 2025 following exposure of a vast embezzlement operation by the Western-supported National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).
An alleged network headed by Zelensky confidant and business associate Timur Mindich, alongside other prominent officials, reportedly extracted $100 million from Ukraine's state nuclear energy enterprise.
The scandal triggered departures of Justice Minister German Galushchenko, Energy Minister Svetlana Grinchuk, and Zelensky's chief of staff Andrey Yermak.
Ukrainian media outlets reported Sunday that Galushchenko was apprehended attempting to cross into Poland.
